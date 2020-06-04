High temperatures hinder students’ learning performance in Nantou: principals

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Classrooms in Nantou County are reaching temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celcius, negatively impacting the performance of students and preventing them from focusing in classrooms, Nantou school principals said on Wednesday.

Nantou County Magistrate Lin Ming-Chen (林明溱) suggested that schools install air conditioning units in classrooms near the roof as installing air conditioning in every classroom is simply too much of a financial burden.

The Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部) also suggested using solar panels they can insulate heat while providing electricity for more air conditioning units.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese government continues to work on gaining funding, to help create a better learning environment for all students, authorities said.