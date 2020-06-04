日少年成人星探竟找「她」　驚人結局嚇傻眾人 | Japanese teen pimp arrested for accosting undercover policewoman

【看CP學英文】日本一名17歲少年皮條客平時遊蕩於福岡市博多區尋找願意加入性產業的女性，不料近日一如往常地在街上拉人，好巧不巧竟鎖定到一名臥底女警，當下立刻遭到逮補。

A 17-year-old Japanese teen pimp, who usually scours the streets of Fukuoka’s Hakata District searching for potential sex workers, recently tried to accost an undercover policewoman, resulting in his immediate arrest.

根據當地媒體報導，這名17歲少年試圖以疫情影響收入來動搖這名女警，說服她加入拍攝成人影片。

According to local Japanese media, the teenager approached the policewoman and told her they could make sex videos to earn extra cash during the COVID-19 pandemic.

這名青年遭逮捕後解釋道，「因受新冠肺炎疫情影響，許多女性現在面臨金錢短缺窘境。所以我希望透過提供進入色情行業、拍攝成人影片的管道來幫助她。」

The teen was quoted as saying: “There are women who are short of cash at the moment because of the coronavirus crisis,” he said. “So I figured I would do her a favor and offer her work in the sex industry or in adult videos.”

據西日本新聞報導，青年也向警方坦承，他正效力於成人公司，為其尋找新面孔。

The teenager later admitted that he was in charge of finding new blood for the company he worked at, the Nishi Nippon Shimbun reported.

平常青年遊蕩於城中夜店區，挑選適合加入此行業的女性並鎖定目標詢問，「我的公司旗下涵蓋各大酒吧產業以及成人視頻拍攝，你有興趣加入我們嗎？」

He revealed that he usually looks for targets around the city’s nightlife district, and tells to women who fit his profile: “My company handles everything from hostess bars to adult videos. Would you like to work for us?”