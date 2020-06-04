Shuanglong Rainbow Bridge to open June 20 with online booking system

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Tickets for the Shuanglong rainbow suspension bridge in Xinyi Township, Nantou County, which will officially open to the public on June 20, are now available on the Nantou Fun Pass App or the official website.

If you are interested in visiting the breathtaking bridge, remember to book your tickets beforehand as there aren’t any tickets sold at the attraction.

The suspension bridge is 342 meters in length and stands at 110 meters, equivalent to 30 stories high. After the bridge opens to the public, it will become the longest bridge in Taiwan.

The rainbow bridge features a flight of stairs with 420 steps and seven colors. If you look at the bridge from afar, it looks like a rainbow in the mountain valley.

According to Nantou Fun Pass, tickets range from NT$100 (regular) to NT$70 (concession) and NT$30 (special entry).

The bridge will be open to 800 people in the morning (8:00-11:59) and 700 in the afternoon (12:00-16:00). The attraction will be open from Tuesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed on Mondays.