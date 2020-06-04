探索台灣最美野溪溫泉！　老外大讚「台灣溫泉第一！」｜Taiwan gorgeous wild hot springs blow foreign backpackers’ mind!

【看CP學英文】喜歡上山下海的旅遊YouTuber吉米Jimmy近期推出許多老外遊台灣系列影片，這回，他帶著三位分別來自加拿大、德國、美國的背包客，翻山越嶺，探索隱藏於新竹縣尖石鄉深山內的「泰崗野溪溫泉」。

Taiwanese travel YouTuber Jimmy recently released a series of videos about foreign backpackers traveling across the country.

On May 20, he released a video in which he brought three backpackers from Canada, Germany and the United States to explore the “Taigang Hot Springs” hidden in the mountains of Jianshi Township, Hsinchu County.

首先第一站，一夥人來到蘊含濃濃客家風味的內灣老街，老街各式商店攤販林立，賣著各種台式以及傳統客家美食像是野薑花肉粽、烤香腸、客家擂茶、彈珠汽水等等。

First stop, they visited the Neiwan Old Street, a destination to experience Hakka culture. The Old Street is full of shops and stalls selling a variety of Taiwanese and traditional Hakka food such as ginger lily-flavored glutinous rice dumpling, sausages, Lei cha, Ramune marbles soda, etc.

加拿大人Diego首度嘗試客家傳統粽子，覺得鹹度剛剛好，吃得津津有味，讚不絕口表示非常喜歡這道地客家味。

One of the backpackers Diego, from Canada, tried the traditional Hakka rice dumplings for the first time and found the salinity just right and the cuisine has won his heart completely.

而來自德國的Maxim則是對於彈珠汽水(Taiwanese Soda)深感興趣，好奇問道：「你們台灣人會收集這些彈珠嗎？還是就喝完這樣？」 Jimmy笑回，我小時候的確是會收集彈珠！

Another backpacker Maxim from Germany is deeply interested in Taiwanese Soda, asking: “Do you Taiwanese collect these marbles? Jimmy said excitedly that, yes, I did collect marbles when I was a kid.”

吃飽喝足，一行人搭車續往司馬庫斯鎮西堡方向前行。途中經過秀巒部落，Jimmy決定帶老外去探索藏在深山中的野溪溫泉，體驗台灣溫泉魅力。

After filling their stomach, the group drove on towards one of the most remote villages in Taiwan – Smangus. Passing by the Xiuluan tribe on the way, Jimmy decided to take the foreigners to seek the wild hot springs hidden in the mountains and experience the charm of Taiwanese hot springs.

來回3.2公里、步行約2小時的泰崗溫泉步道，途經竹林土路，還要攀繩上行，最後要往上游溯溪約20分鐘才能抵達神秘的「泰岡溫泉」。

The 3.2-km Taigang hot springs trail takes roughly a 2-hour walk for round-trip. They passed through the bamboo forest and had gone upstream for 20 minutes until they reached the destination.

然而，途中也發生了驚人慘劇，美國背包客Danny溯溪時，他最珍惜的「台灣紀念品」竟然被水沖走了，搞笑反應讓眾人哭笑不得。

However, there was also a shocking tragedy along the way. When American backpacker Danny was trekking down the stream and his most cherished “Taiwan souvenir” was washed away by the water. His reactions made his friends burst with laughter.

經歷一番辛苦，一夥人抵達後立馬跳入溫泉，舒緩旅途的疲勞，每個人皆經不住直呼，「這裏真的是太棒了，遠離塵囂，好安靜、好舒服，台灣的溫泉是世界第一啊。」

After arriving at the gorgeous hots springs, they immediately jumped into the hot springs to relieve the fatigue of the trip, and everyone exclaimed, “It’s really great here! Taiwan got the number one hot spring.”

讓我們來看看老外背包客們精彩又刺激的野溪溫泉冒險之旅吧！

Let’ s check out the video to go on the adventure with these backpackers!

FOLLOW Jimmy旅遊日誌：

YouTube頻道

FB 粉絲團

IG @jim_myadventur