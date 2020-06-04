澳洲金髮小鮮肉賺錢密技　月入7萬美「這樣」辦到｜Australian teenagers launch online business; earn US$70k in one month

【看CP學英文】在疫情肆虐之下，許多人實行居家隔離，在家沒事做也悶得無聊。

Many people have been bored stiff as they stayed at home amid the pandemic crisis.

兩位澳洲青少年卻在疫情蔓延時抓準時機，發揮創意，一個月收入近美金7萬。

Two Australian teenagers, however, realized that there was a wealth of opportunity just waiting for them to explore so they exerted their creative juices to make US$70k in one month.

來自布里斯本，18歲的Lachlan Delchau-Jonesc和19歲的 Taylor Reilly架設了一個網路商店販賣各種商品。

Lachlan Delchau-Jones, 18, and Taylor Reilly, 19, from Brisbane started a month-long online store selling hobby goods.

他們利用零售商的「直運」技術來販售商品。直運為供應鏈管理技術，當零售商收到客戶的訂單時，會將客戶訂單直接發送給製造商或批發商，再直接將產品送至客戶手中。

They used a retail method called “dropping ship” to source products. The method involves connecting with a supplier who sends items directly to customers.

以下是他們成功秘訣。創業的第一步是選擇目前市場需求最高的商品。

Here is how they made it. The first step in starting the business was to choose a product to sell by researching what goods were in demand.

第二，兩位青少年找到中國供應商，同時也架設了網站和在臉書上廣告推銷商品。

Next, the teenagers sourced a supplier in mainland China and built a website. Then, they set up Facebook marketing to run ads for the product online.

當產品售出後，會透過Shopify網站寄出通知。隨後，零售商會收到訂單，再將商品送給客戶。

When products were sold, a notification was sent to the Shopify website. The purchase orders were then sent to the supplier to send to the customer.

他們使用一個叫Ovolo的app，將客戶資訊直接透過Shopify給供應商。

They used an app called Ovolo to mainstream this process by directing customers details through their Shopify order straight to the supplier.

最後一步是隨時注意廣告、了解目前趨勢以及銷售模式，這樣一來，就可以更加準確鎖定對於商品有興趣的客戶。

The last step was to monitor ads to identify trends and sales patterns so they could double down targeting on demographics that are interested in the product.

當這對金髮帥哥5月10日完成這項計畫後，總累積收入竟高達美金72,000（約新台幣2.15萬）。

When they ended the project on May 10, they had made a whopping US$72,000.