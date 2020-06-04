66韓國瑜罷免案一次看懂！｜Everything you need to know on Han Kuo-yu recall election

【看CP學英文】高雄市長韓國瑜罷免案6月6日投票，罷韓團體「Wecare高雄」希望催出超過57萬4996贊成票，讓韓國瑜下台；韓國瑜則提出15項施政成績單答辯，並呼籲支持者不投票。這場罷免投票可能發展是什麼？投票前該注意什麼？以下帶你一次看懂。

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s recall vote is set to unfold on June 6, with the advocate group for Han’s removal, “Wecare Kaohsiung”, hoping to rally more than 574,996 votes to make it happen. To this, Han had put forth 15 policy transcripts in reply and urged supporters not to vote. So, what happened and what will happen next? Here’s everything you need to know.

罷免原因 | Reason for recall vote

2019年，前高雄市文化局局長尹立等人發起的「Wecare高雄」認為，韓國瑜當選市長4個月內參選總統，違背責任政治、誠信原則，且施政滿意度全國最低，任由市政荒廢停擺，政見變成謊言，「Wecare高雄」因此發動罷免，獲得有37萬7662人有效連署，超過法定門檻22萬8134人，罷免成案。

In 2019, the previous head of the department of cultural affairs, Kaohsiung City, Aaron Yin (尹立) and others founded the “Wecare Kaohsiung” group as they believe that Han’s running for president 4 months after being elected Kaohsiung mayor violated principles regarding his political responsibility and honesty.

韓國瑜答辯 | Han Kuo-yu’s defense

韓國瑜在臉書發文呼籲支持者6月6日不投票、不參與任何政治活動，在保持防疫安全前提下，出門消費、採購，支持高雄在地商家。

In response, Han has urged his supporters not to vote or participate in any political events on June 6. Instead, he suggests going out to do some shopping to support local businesses, while also adhering to virus-prevention measures.

他在罷免案答辯書中引用心經表達心聲，並提出15項施政成績單，包括「市府推動，招商引資」、「特色觀光，玩轉高雄」、「清淤淨溝，路平燈亮」、「落實防疫，守護健康」等，盼以政績說服市民。

In his statement, Han quoted from the “Heart Sutra” and highlighted 15 policy transcripts in an attempt to convince the public of his efforts, including promoting the city government, encouraging business investments, promoting tourism, transforming Kaohsiung, cleaning ditches, leveling roads, and implementing virus-prevention measures to protect citizens’ health, and more.

罷免門檻 | Recall threshold

同意罷免票數多於不同意票數，且同意票數達原選舉區選舉人總數四分之一以上，罷免才算通過。

In order for the recall result to be valid, votes for the recall must supersede those that don’t, and the votes in favor of the recall must be more than a quarter of the total number of electors in the original election district.

根據高雄市選委會5月29日公布的數據，本次罷免案高雄市投票人總數為229萬9981人，四分之一為57萬4996人，同意票若未達此門檻，罷免案否決。2,299,981

According to data released by the Kaohsiung City Election Commission on May 29, the total number of Kaohsiung voters in this recall was 2,299,981, a quarter of which is 574,996, and if the consent votes do not reach this threshold, the recall is thus rejected.

罷免若通過 | If Han is successfully recalled….

韓國瑜將成為地方自治史上第一個被罷免成功的市長，中選會7日內公告投票結果，韓國瑜解除職務，並於3個月內辦理補選，且韓國瑜4年內不得再選高雄市長。

The election results will be announced within seven days, and Han will be relieved of his duties. Thereafter, a new election will be held within three months, and he would not be eligible to run for Kaohsiung mayor for the next 4 years.

若韓國瑜向法院提起罷免訴訟，依照選罷法規定，在訴訟程序終結前，不予補選。

If Han Kuo-yu is unsatisfied with this result and decides to take this to court, no re-election will be held until the end of the proceedings in accordance with the Civil Servants Election And Recall Act.

罷免訴訟將設選舉法庭，採合議制審理，以二審終結，按照規定各審法院應於6個月內審結，且不得提起再審。

The process will be heard by an election court, with a collegial system, and will be concluded in a second trial. Each trial should be concluded within six months and no retrial is allowed.

若最終韓國瑜勝訴，則罷免通過無效，韓國瑜可恢復職務；若韓國瑜敗訴，則確定解職。

If Han wins the case, the recall result is thus invalid, and Han can be reinstated; if Han loses the case, his dismissal is confirmed.

訴訟結束時若本屆任期還有2年以上（109年12月25日之前），則辦理補選高雄市長；若已不滿2年，則不辦理補選，由代理市長繼續任期。

At the end of the proceedings, if there are more than two years left in the current term (before December 25, 2020), another election will be held for the mayor of Kaohsiung; if there are less than two years left, no by-election will be held and the temporary acting mayor will continue to serve.

罷免若沒過 | If the recall vote doesn’t pass…

本屆市長任期內，不得再提罷免韓國瑜。

There shall be no further mention of recalling Han Kuo-yu during his term of office.

罷免投票時間 | Voting time

6月6日上午8時至下午4時。

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 6.

攜帶物品 | Must-bring items

記得攜帶投票3寶：身分證、投票通知單、印章。

Remember to bring these to the voting booth: ID card, voting slip and seal.

★ 防疫措施 | Virus-prevention measures

進入投票所配戴口罩

Wear face masks

進入投票所須量測體溫及手部消毒

You need to have temperature taken and your hands sanitized before entering the voting booth.

參觀開票採實名制

Those who wish to see the opening of the ballots need to put down their names.

排隊保持社交距離

Maintain social distancing when lining up.

居家隔離、居家檢疫的民眾不得進入投票或參觀開票

Those under quarantine are forbidden to enter the voting areas.

有發燒症狀選民須登記姓名及聯絡方式，配戴手套後由工作人員引導至專用遮屏投票

Those with fever need to have their names and contact information recorded and will need to wear gloves before they head to the special area to vote.