在澳台灣作家紀錄首都疫情狀況　「在坎培拉很安全」| Taiwan columnist shares Covid-19 situation in Australia

【看CP學英文】久住澳洲的台灣專欄作家Joyce Yang，目前在坎培拉擔任國際市場專家，近日特別與The China Post分享澳洲逐步解封後，首都坎培拉的疫情狀況。

Joyce, a Taiwanese columnist who working as an International Marketing Specialist at the University of Canberra, shared her own observations on the situation in Australia’ s capital amid the Covid-19.

身在澳洲的她熱情分享道，自疫情爆發後，澳洲即時實施應變措施，禁止國人進出高風險國家，並於3月19日下令封鎖邊境，成功控制住疫情。

Currently staying in Australia, the columnist said that Australia’s success in controlling the outbreak started with measures to ban entry from high-risk countries and later on closing its borders completely to all non-citizens and non-residents on March 19.

到了三月底，澳洲當局更近一步要求民眾維持安全社交距離，限制室內與室外聚會不得超過2人。

By the end of March, Australian authorities imposed stricter social-distancing rules, limiting public gathering to two people.

Joyce表示，「相較於大多數歐洲國家和美國，澳洲在防疫方面做得很好。但是我覺得可以更好，當時讓紅寶石公主號停靠雪梨是一大錯誤決定，此事也釀成多人染疫死亡，。」

“Australia has done well compared to most European countries and the United States, but I think it could have done better. Allowing the Ruby Princess cruise ship to dock in Sydney was a huge mistake which caused a lot of” Joyce added.

Joyce補充道，澳洲處理疫情時，同樣也有犯下錯誤。3月19日，紅寶石公主號在雪梨靠港後，儘管世界各地已傳出多起郵輪染疫事件，當時仍讓2,600名乘客下船。與紅寶石公主號相關的確診人數就高達700例，共有22人死亡。

In addition, Australia had its shares of missteps of handling the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 19, it allowed more than 2,600 passengers to disembark from the Ruby Princess cruise ship in Sydney, despite multiple previous outbreaks elsewhere in the world involving cruise ships. Over 700 cases and 22 deaths have since been linked to this one cruise ship.

對抗新冠肺炎數月後，澳洲境內確診人數趨緩，在部分地區更是幾乎零確診。當然，隨著疫情趨緩，過去幾週國內也逐步鬆綁各項管制。

After months of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia has flattened its COVID-19 curve. In some states and territories, the curve has completely flattened. Restrictions started to ease as infection rate continues to fall. Australia in general began the slow process of easing restrictions step by step in the past few weeks.

過去數個月以來，在家遠距工作也成為了澳洲當地人的新常態。這週開始，許多企業也開放讓員工回到辦公室工作。

This week is the first week that a lot of businesses have their employees come back to work in the office. In the past months, working from home has become the new normal for Australians.

「雖然澳洲疫情狀況控制良好，管制規範也逐漸鬆綁，但我認為我們仍應保持謹慎，繼續維持社交距離，保護自己也保護他人。」

“Although the situation in Australia is managed relatively well and the restrictions have been relaxed. I think we should still be very cautious and practice social distancing rules to protect ourselves and others.” says Joyce

Joyce在澳洲控制疫情多月後，首次出門透透氣，他也特別透過鏡頭與The China Post讀者分享坎培拉第二階段解封後，人們日常生活狀況。因為坎培拉已將近30天零確診，不論是澳洲商場、超市皆湧現不少人潮。

After a few months since the nation imposed restrictions to contain the Covid-19, Joyce went out to breathe in the fresh air. She also shares with The China Post readers through the video that shows how people are living their daily lives after the second stage easing of coronavirus in Canberra.

Because Canberra has been nearly 30 days with no confirmed cases, many shopping malls in the city and supermarkets are flooded with people.

讓我們跟著Joyce來看看坎培拉目前的狀況吧！

Let’s see the situation in Canberra with Joyce!

