影／緬懷「佛洛伊德之死」　巨石強森嗆川普「你在哪」｜The Rock asks U.S. President: ‘Where are you?’

【看CP學英文】影星巨石強森週四於個人IG帳號PO出自錄的一段影片，片中他針對「佛洛伊德之死」向美國總統川普喊話，當人民雙膝跪地，希望政府能聽到他們的聲音、並請求改變時，「你在哪？」

Movie star and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson released a video on Thursday, calling out President Donald Trump in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The Rock delivered a strong speech in which he repeatedly asked Trump “Where are you?” as people got down on their knees begging to be heard.

影片PO文中，巨石強森寫道，「當整個國家虛弱無力，雙膝跪下希望聲音能被聽到、請求政府有所改變時，我們深具同情心的領導人在哪？」

“Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change,” adding “Where is our compassionate leader?”

那位當我們正處於痛苦時，能夠凝聚、鼓勵全國人民的領導人。那位會果決行動，站出來為國家負責，並且接納任何的膚色領導人。那位扶起全國人民，並且向他們保證 – 我們一起面對這一切，未來一定會改變。

He added: “The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most.”

“The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it.”

“The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word – we got this – and together, the change will happen.”

影片於週四一早PO出，至今已經累積1115萬觀賞人次。

The video has gained more than 11 million views since its release on early Thursday.

自從5月25日佛洛伊德之死引發全美大規模抗議事件，除了巨石強森之外，多名巨星已陸續為種族議題發聲要求改變。

Since the outbreak of protests for “Floyd’s Death” on May 25, a number of Hollywood stars, in addition to Dwayne Johnson, have been speaking out for racism issues and demanding change.

這週，饒舌巨星Jay-Z更在全美多家報紙刊登整版廣告，紀念佛洛伊德。

The hip-hop mogul Jay-Z earlier this week has taken out the full-page ads in newspapers across the U.S. in dedication to George Floyd.