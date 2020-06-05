Premier Su Tseng-chang wants justice for stabbed police officer

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Thursday offered his condolences to the family of Lee Cheng-han (李承翰), a railway police officer who was stabbed to death on a train last year, following the passing of Lee’s father.

Speaking at the Executive Yuan on Friday, Cabinet spokesperson Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) said the premier promised to obtain justice for the young officer amid a call earlier this month to appeal Lee’s case.

The Cabinet passed a bill last month for police officers to exercise the right to defend themselves.

The move came after a controversial Chiayi District Court ruling on April 30 in which it did not convict a man surnamed Cheng (鄭) for fatally stabbing 24-year-old railway police officer Lee on a train from Tainan to Taipei.

The court reasoned that Cheng’s long history of schizophrenia negated his legal culpability for the act, and ruled that he could be released on NT$500,000 (US$16,723) bail and transferred to a secure facility to undergo psychiatric treatment for five years.