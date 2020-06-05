Dragon Boat Festival drives Taiwan pork price up

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Due to the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, the price of Iberico pork, which is used as a key ingredient in sticky rice dumplings, has seen a sharp increase over the last couple of weeks, going from NT$58 per kilogram to NT$78.19 as of June 4.

In response to this sudden inflation, the Council of Agriculture (農委會) said that it is currently working with Taiwan Sugar Corporation (台糖) to help increase supplies of Iberico pork.

Huang Chin-Cheng (黃金城), deputy minister of The Council of Agriculture, said that the current price of pork is more reasonable, as the previous price, ranging from NT$58 to NT$59 per kilo, was simply too unprofitable for farmers.

Huang added that the soaring pork price is simply due to the upcoming festival, and remarked that the Fair Trade Commission (FTC, 公平交易委員會) will keep an eye on retail markets to check if pork price continues to rise.