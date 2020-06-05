Precautions to follow during Kaohsiung Mayor’s recall vote

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the recall election of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) approaches, the Kaohsiung Election Committee has issued a statement listing out regulations citizens will need to follow amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the statement, voters should bring a phone but make sure it is turned off before they enter the voting booth. It is also important not to head into the voting booth prior to the time voting is scheduled, regulations say.

Voters also need to avoid posting on social media regarding the recall vote election, as any opinion that is posted in relation to the election could potentially be meant to sway the general public’s vote, the statement added.

Another thing to avoid would be to wear any clothing or accessories that relate to supporting, or not supporting, the recall vote.

If voters broke the rules, they could be fined up to NT$500,000 for violating the “Civil Servants Election and Recall Act” (公職人員選舉罷免法), authorities said.

In addition, citizens should not shout, try to influence, or force anyone to make a voting decision within 30 meters of the voting station.

Also, no one should blockade or interfere with the voting procedures within 30 meters of the voting booths.

Both these acts could lead to the perpetrator being prosecuted.

Last but not least, one should not damage the voting bulletin, for if they did, they would be fined at least NT$5,000.