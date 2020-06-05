韓國女星因「這個」被嘲笑　大力反擊「好玩嗎？」｜Malaysian netizens cyberbully K-pop star due to her stage name, Babi

【看CP學英文】韓國女團”Fly with Me”成員Babi近期因遭馬來西亞網友於IG留言嘲笑名字而動怒，表示若大馬網友繼續揶揄，將檢舉並封鎖他們。

K-pop star Babi, from girl group “Fly With me”, has lashed out at Malaysian netizens who have recently taken to her Instagram comment section to make fun of her stage name, threatening to report them if they continue.

“Babi”在馬來西亞語意為「豬」，也時常被拿來當罵人的用詞。大馬網友因看到此而開始在Babi的IG下嘲笑她的名字，稱她為「全世界最美的豬。」

As “babi” means “pig” in Malaysian and is sometimes used as an insult, commenters of the country began posting rude comments under the star’s Instagram, including one mocking her saying she was “the prettiest pig in the world”.

隨後，Babi（真名So-Young）也為此發了一篇目前已刪除的文，怒罵欺負他的人。

The pop star, whose real name is So-Young, understandably went into a rage putting up a since deleted post calling out the bullies.

貼文中，Babi問馬來西亞網友，為什麼要因她的名字在別的語言有不同意思而霸凌她。

In the post, the K-pop star asked Malaysians why they are mocking her just because her name means something different in their language.

「我對你們的語言沒興趣，所以我的名字在你們的語言代表什麼我不在乎。」

“I am not interested in your language, so it doesn’t matter what my name means in your language.

「我之前本來就不太了解你們的國家，但這件事後我完全不想理解。」

“And I didn’t know your country, but I don’t want to know it anymore,” she wrote.

同時，Babi也警告網友若在繼續評論惡意傷人的話將會被她檢舉和封鎖。

She also warned her cruel commenters that they would be reported and blocked on her account if the abuse continued.