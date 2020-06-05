Taiwan actress Ady An is pregnant with her second child

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese actress Ady An (安以軒) announced the pregnancy of her second child in a post to Weibo on Friday, almost one year after the birth of her first child, named “66,” in July last year.

The actress married Chan Wing Lian (陳榮煉), president of Macau’s Dejin Group of Billions in June 2017.

On her third wedding anniversary, she posted to Weibo an image of her son’s crib, sharing her joy of getting pregnant again.

She announced the pregnancy of her second child in a funny post to Weibo, revealing that “the new tenant will move in at the end of the year”.

Next to the crib hangs a blackboard that reads, “Dear tenant 66, your lease is about to expire, sorry I can’t renew your lease, because the new tenant will move in at the end of the year. Please get ready to pack your bags and move out, love u.”

Ady An (安以軒) told his son that his crib will be taken over by a brother or sister, though she did not disclose the sex of the child, the fans are still happy about the news of her second child.