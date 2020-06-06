跳島旅遊從這開始！ 來綠島探索最美秘境 | Explore Green Island for the most exciting adventures

【看CP學英文】綠島又稱「火燒島」是位於台東縣外海，台灣第七大的島嶼。他不僅有旅遊最看重的美景和讓人放鬆的溫泉，還蘊藏著台灣重要的歷史與文化。在疫情趨緩情況下，一起來「跳島旅行」，從最佳潛水點、到人稱最美的拍照景點的小長城和彎弓洞、最壯觀的海蝕洞睡美人和哈巴狗岩、到愜意的朝日溫泉懷古的綠島燈塔；我們一起在此玩透透，暢遊台灣美麗的島嶼。

Located just off the coast of Taitung County, Green Island is Taiwan’s seventh-largest island. Also known as “Bonfire Island,” Green Island holds an important history and culture.

As the spread of the pandemic slows down in Taiwan, “island-hopping” adventures have received the green light from Tourism authorities. So, let’s uncover the best diving sites and visit the most Insta-worthy landmarks of Green Island!

「潛」進綠島的水下伸展台 | The underwater realm of the island

到綠島必做的事情之一非潛水莫屬了。然而，因為每個地方有難易和季節性度差異，一定要先做好功課，才能體驗出最完善和安全的潛水行程。位於綠島北岸中寮灣的柴口浮潛區，對於初學者來說是最適合的地點，而其每年六月到八月西南風吹拂時，號稱「綠島浮潛聖地」不只水質清晰，更有美美的石珊瑚景觀，同時也可以避開強勁的風不受其影響潛水的樂趣。前往此點的柴口潛水步道也是旅客的最愛之一，可以先在此處拍完美照，再穿上裝備下水探究海底世界。

A must-do event on Green island is none-other than going diving. However, as some diving spots are easier than others to navigate, it is imperative that ample research is done in order to ensure a flawless diving trip. Located off the Northern part of the island, the Chaikou diving area is the perfect destination for beginners.

With the winds blowing in from the East between June and August, it creates crystal clean waters that showcase the breathtaking views of coral reefs beneath the ocean, easily making it a beloved destination for travelers during their stay.

睡美人、哈巴狗岩和小長城 | “Sleeping Beauty and Pekingese Dog Rock” and the “Little Great Wall”

位於綠島東岸的睡美人和哈巴狗岩因海水沖蝕而形成，被許多觀光客認定為綠島最有名的景點之一。在這火山擠壓而形成的島上，有許多傳說圍繞著這大自然雕塑的曠世巨作。有些人認為是哈巴狗要守護著被魔女詛咒的而沈睡不醒的睡美人，也有人稱其為得罪天神的情侶，遭到處罰而成了兩座岩石。想要將其景觀盡收眼底的你可以前往設置在一旁的一個約400公尺長的步道，是觀賞兩岩石的最佳角度。建在海參坪北側的小山坡上，因其蜿蜒環繞的設計讓人稱之為「小長城」。沿著步道走，可以觀賞沿岸的礁石和雪白的沙灘，到底也有一座觀海亭，站在小山丘上往下眺望，明信片般的景象讓人嘆為觀止。

Located on the Eastern part of the island, the “Sleeping Beauty and Pekingese Dog Rock,” are easily recognizable by their unique appearance resulting from coastal erosion.

Legend has it that they were cursed by a witch as a couple for offending the gods and were then turned into rocks, with the Pekingese Dog guarding over the Sleeping Beauty.

If you wish to get a birds-eye view of the beautiful natural scenery, you can take a stroll up the 400m trail of the “Little Great Wall” to a small pavilion, which will give you the best angle to see the two rocks.

Along the way, you can also get a fantastic view of the snow-white beaches along the coast.

柚子湖與彎弓洞 | Youzi Lake and the Wangong Arch

柚子湖是個位於海岸山邊的灣澳，要抵達此處需要搭乘小巴士，穿入環島公路旁的小徑。位於海參評的北邊，它曾經是一個小漁村，然因遷村轉變，如今只留下了以珊瑚礁岩（咾咕石）所建的傳統民宅。穿越了柚子湖聚落，大約十分鐘的路程，沿著小徑走可以邊欣賞右手邊的太平洋與左手邊的綠島，會來到綠島最大的海蝕洞，海浪和岩石中滴答的水滴聲形成極大對比，站在洞口下可以穿透巨大的洞窟看見另一頭的海和稍遠的巨石，景緻壯麗遼闊，如同井底之蛙初次理解外面世界之浩大，在此我們也可以深刻體會大自然的宏偉。

Youzi Lake is a bay on the coast. To get there, one must take a small bus and walk a short way along a small trail to arrive at the intimate location. Situated on the Northside of the island, Youzi Lake used to be a small fishing village, but as time passed and the villagers moved away, it’s now a ghost town with empty traditional houses made of coral stones.

By taking a 10-minute hike along the trail, you will arrive at the largest sea cave on the island.

Standing beneath the arch, one can hear the roar of the ocean waves and the dripping of water droplets, creating a contrasting melody of nature. If you look out, you can get a magnificent view of the rocks out in the distance and get a glimpse into the true might of nature.

朝日溫泉 | Zhaori Hotspring

罕見的海底溫泉，朝日溫泉是在「火燒嶼」潮間帶的礁岩間湧出而形成的鹹水溫泉。又稱「旭日溫泉」，這是世界三大海底溫泉的其中一處。在此不僅可以於晨間泡湯欣賞日出（也是其名稱由來），還可以在此煮各種美食料理，夜晚也可以在此處觀賞滿天的星空。這個無臭的硫磺鹽泉溫度約在，位在山與海之間，讓泡溫泉的你可以一邊欣賞遠處的海岸美景， 一邊觀望背後雄偉的山嶺。

The Zhaori Hot Springs is a rare salt-water hot spring that is formed between coral formations. Also known as the “Sunrise” hot spring, it is one of just three known salt-water hot springs in the world.

Here, you can not only enjoy the sunrise in the morning (which is how it got its name), but also cook a variety of gourmet dishes and enjoy star-gazing. This odorless sulfur salt spring is located between the mountains and the sea, allowing you to enjoy the view of the coast in the distance and the majestic mountains behind you.

綠島燈塔｜Green Island Lighthouse

這個「航海人的守護者」是許多人來到綠島必來的拍照景點。外觀純白的塔如今不長開放給旅客入內，不過一年中通常會有一日旅客可以沿著150階樓梯向上爬，抵達塔頂眺望一望無盡的海域和俯瞰全島。

This pure-white lighthouse, known as the “Guardian of Voyagers,” is a must-visit spot. Visits are only allowed once every year. On that day, tourists can climb the 150-step stairs to the top and take in the glorious view of the never-ending ocean and emerald island.