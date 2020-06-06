Seven people found dead inside burning house in Alabama

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — Deputies responding to a call about a shooting in Alabama found seven people dead inside a home that had been set afire early Friday, authorities said.

Morgan County deputies put out the fire before firefighters arrived and found three women and four men dead inside, according to WHNT-TV.

“It is a horrific scene and to be able to process it will take some time,” Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office told WAAY -TV.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots, WAAY reported. News outlets reported the victims were shot.

The deaths will be investigated as homicides, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook pos t.

“We don’t have a motive at this time,” said Swafford. “We don’t have a determined suspect at this time. Investigators are following leads to piece together exactly what happened and who was involved. We can say we don’t believe there is an active threat to anybody in the area.”

Coroner Jeff Chunn said the names of the victims would be released once family members had been notified.

“In my 37 years as a paramedic, deputy coroner and coroner, this is the most major crime scene in Morgan County,” Chunn told The Decatur Daily.

A dog also was found dead in the home, a brick, ranch-style structure.