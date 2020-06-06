Clear skies in Kaohsiung on day of mayor recall vote

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Clear skies and high temperature accompany citizens of Kaohsiung as they line up to cast their ballots for the recall of current Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Saturday.

The polls opened at 8 a.m. on Saturday, and many voters could be seen outside as early as 7 a.m. waiting quietly in lines.

As virus-prevention measures are still in place, volunteers at poll booths will be taking the temperatures of voters, while also reminding them to wear face masks for the duration of the voting process.

In addition, social-distancing among voters are also enforced, while those nursing a fever will need to have their names and contact information taken before heading to a special area to cast their vote.

According to the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act, Han would lose his position as mayor if votes for the recall supersede those that don’t, in addition to the votes in favor of the recall being more than a quarter of the total number of eligible voters in the original election district.

According to data released by the Kaohsiung City Election Commission on May 29, the total number of Kaohsiung voters in this recall is 2,299,981, a quarter of which is 574,996; if the consent votes do not reach this threshold, the recall is thus rejected.

The results of the recall vote will be announced later today after the polls close at 4 p.m.