Analysis | 530th day in office may be last for Kaohsiung Mayor

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Today (June 6) marks the 530th day of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) time in office; however, it might also be his last.

The reason for Han’s recall stemmed from his official announcement to throw his hat in the ring for the 2020 presidential election just a few months after being elected mayor.

To many, this was a show of betrayal and local activist group WeCare Kaohsiung thus took it up to court and called for the recall of the mayor.

Reasons given for the recall included Han’s months-long leave of absence to run for president, his lack of support of Kaohsiung citizens, his failure to solve the city’s problems, and his statements that have allegedly damaged Kaohsiung’s image.

On April 17, the Central Election Commission (CEC, 中選會) announced that the petition for recall had surmounted the required 10 percent of eligible voters, meeting its requirements. The recall vote was then set to take place on June 6.

For the recall result to be valid, votes for the recall must supersede those that don’t, and the votes in favor of the recall must be more than a quarter of the total number of eligible voters in the original election district.

According to data released by the Kaohsiung City Election Commission on May 29, the total number of Kaohsiung voters in this recall is 2,299,981, a quarter of which is 574,996, and if the consent votes do not reach this threshold, the recall is thus rejected.

The results will be announced later today after polls close at 4 p.m.