台鐵便當週日車上開賣！　連假限量販售新自強號站票 | TRA lunch boxes available on trains Sunday

【看CP學英文】台鐵昨(5)日宣布6月7日起，恢復車上販售台鐵便當，並開放太魯閣號、普悠瑪號販售站票，每班車限量120張。

Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced Friday that it would resume selling food on trains starting from June 7 and will start selling standing room tickets on the Taroko Express and Puyuma trains, with limited 120 standing room tickets sold per train.

配合防疫新生活運動，台鐵6月7日起鬆綁防疫生活措施，但乘客進站乘車仍須量體溫、戴口罩，然而進站後，若能維持社交距離，可不戴口罩。

In line with the epidemic prevention “new normal,” TRA has relaxed its preventative measures since June 7, even though passengers are still required to have their temperature taken and wear masks when entering stations.

If the passengers can maintain a safe social distance of 1.5 meters after entering the station, however, they can choose not to wear a mask, TRA authorities said.

台鐵自4月5日起即停止車售台鐵便當。隨著疫情趨緩，6月7日恢復車售台鐵便當，而民眾若能維持車內1.5公尺社交距離，或是鄰座有戴口罩，即可在車上飲食。

TRA stopped selling lunches on April 5 amid the coronavirus outbreak. As the pandemic subsides, TRA will resume selling lunches on June 7. Passengers are allowed to eat and drink on the train as long as they can maintain a social distance of 1.5 meters or if your neighbor is wearing a mask.