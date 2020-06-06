New Taipei City mayor possibly next to be recalled: Ko Wen-je

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) predicted on Friday that New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) could be next to be booted out of his job while commenting on the ongoing recall vote against the Kaohsiung mayor.

Speaking at the Taipei City Council, Legislator Chen Cheng-chung (陳政忠) asked whether Ko that felt the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) had successfully deterred Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) agenda, to which the mayor answered in the affirmative.

As Han’s recall vote was to take place the next day, Legislator Chen asked if Ko felt he would be the next mayor to be recalled.

The Taipei City mayor then replied with a smile that it would be unlikely given that he had been keeping his head low, and added that judging by the latest polls, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi would be the more likely candidate.

Han, who is of the same political party (KMT) as Hou, is the subject of a recall vote on Saturday. Should the recall vote pass, Han would be the first municipal mayor to be recalled since Taiwan’s transition to democracy.

For the recall result to be valid, votes for the recall must supersede those that don’t, and the votes in favor of the recall must be more than a quarter of the total number of eligible voters in the original election district.

According to data released by the Kaohsiung City Election Commission on May 29, the total number of Kaohsiung voters in this recall is 2,299,981, a quarter of which is 574,996, and if the consent votes do not reach this threshold, the recall is thus rejected.

The results will be announced later today after polls close at 4 p.m.