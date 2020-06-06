TRA lunch boxes available on trains starting Sunday

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced Friday that it will resume selling food on trains starting from June 7 and start selling standing room tickets on the Taroko Express and Puyuma trains, with limited 120 tickets sold per train.

In line with the epidemic prevention “new normal,” TRA has relaxed its preventative measures since June 7, even though passengers are still required to have their temperature taken and wear masks when entering stations.

If passengers can maintain a safe social distance of 1.5 meters after entering the station, however, they can choose not to wear a mask, TRA authorities said.

TRA stopped selling lunches on April 5 amid the coronavirus outbreak. As the pandemic subsides, TRA will resume selling lunches on June 7.

Passengers are allowed to eat and drink on the train as long as they can maintain a social distance of 1.5 meters or if their neighbor is wearing a mask.