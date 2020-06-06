Taipei Dome construction to resume after due process complete: Mayor

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei Dome project will be allowed to resume construction as long as the developer completes the due process and the permit is approved, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said on Saturday morning while attending a pre-Dragon Boat Festival event.

Ko was responding to Farglory Group General Manager Tang Chia-feng (湯佳峰) who announced the possibility of resuming Taipei Dome’s construction during the group’s annual shareholder meeting on Friday.

If the building permit is changed in June this year, Tang said that construction is expected to start in August while Taipei Dome is open to the public in 2023.

Taipei mayor believes that it would not be difficult for the developer to complete the Taipei Dome, adding, “If the company completes due process, I’ll let them back to work.”

The Taipei Dome stadium project has been at a standstill since May 20, 2015, when the Taipei City government ordered Farglory to halt construction due to safety concerns.

At the time, Farglory had already completed 80 percent of the multi-purpose stadium. Over the years, the developer and the city authorities have engaged in multiple lawsuits over the resumption of construction.