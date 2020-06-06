Divine intervention? Kaohsiung sees heavy rain in afternoon

A thunderstorm was expected in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County early in the afternoon

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Weather in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County changed dramatically early in the afternoon, from bright sunshine to heavy rain, which could impact the turn out on Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s recall vote.

The Kaohsiung Meteorological Station (高雄氣象站) issued an “Immediate Message of Heavy Thunderstorm” (大雷雨即時訊息) warning at 1:10 p.m. for Kaohsiung and Pingtung County. The storm should continue until after 2 p.m.

The message reminded people to take precautions against severe rain, thunderstorms and strong gusts of force 9 or higher.

Be aware of the risk of flooding in low lying areas as the streams (rivers) may swell, the message read. “Roads are slippery, so be careful when walking or driving. Visibility is reduced on rainy days, so be alert, slow down and drive slowly,” it continued.