TAIPEI (The China Post) — A meeting scheduled next Tuesday by Japanese authorities regarding the eventual renaming of Diaoyu/Senkaku Islands to “Tonoshiro Senkaku” (登野城尖閣) is poised to reignite the battle over the islands’ ownership.

According to local Chinese-language media, Japan’s Ishigaki City (石垣市), which has administrative jurisdiction over the islands, will vote next Tuesday on whether to rename the Senkaku Islands in a council vote.

Since the ruling party holds a majority in the city council, the vote is expected to be approved before the name change is officially made on Oct. 1.

As Taiwan and Japan had previously reached an agreement in 2012, allowing Taiwan’s fishermen to fish on the islands’ 12-nautical–mile territorial waters without being “harassed” by Japanese coastguards, the new decision could result in more trouble for Taiwanese fishermen.

This is another setback for Taiwan authorities which struggled earlier this week to explain media reports that Japan plans to lift border restrictions with a string of countries in the region with the exception of Taiwan.

Asked by the press during a routine conference on June 4, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) responded that no country would intentionally dismiss Taiwan’s success unless they haven’t seen the statistics.