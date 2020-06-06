全面解禁前1日持續零確診！維持429人解除隔離｜No new COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(6)日表示，國內無新增病例，昨(5)日新增185例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報，截至目前累計通報73,225例(含72,290例排除)，其中443例確診，分別為352例境外移入，55例本土病例及36例敦睦艦隊。確診個案中7人死亡，429人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 443.

Another 185 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 73,225 (including 72,290 already dismissed), with 443 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 352 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 429 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

指揮中心指出，全球累計6,742,096例確診，分布於187個國家/地區；病例數以美國1,928,070例、巴西615,590例、俄羅斯449,834例、英國283,311例及西班牙240,978例為多；病例中394,579例死亡。

According to the latest tally, there are 6,742,096 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 187 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,928,070 in the U.S., 615,590 in Brazil, 449,834 in Russia, 283, 311 in the U.K and 240,978 in Spain, with a total of 394, 579 deaths as of Saturday.