香港學霸女神驚爆淪為「打雜小妹」　霸氣回應眾噤聲 | Is former Miss Hong Kong at the lowest ebb?

【看CP學英文】曾獲選為香港小姐冠軍港星麥明詩，不僅有姣好臉蛋，還有超高學歷，畢業於劍橋大學法律系的她，被粉絲封為「學霸女神」。近期，麥明詩被捕捉到上班時間穿著樸素OL裝，手上拿著咖啡幫別人跑腿，疑似淪為打雜小妹，引起熱議。

Hong Kong actress Louisa Mak, who graduated from Cambridge University with a law degree, is beautiful and smart. A recent picture of the former Miss Hong Kong running errands with two cups of coffee in hands, however, has raised concerns across media.

年宣布淡出演藝圈後，麥明詩目前在全球頂尖管理顧問公司麥肯錫擔任商業顧問，據傳月薪高達港幣四萬多（約新台幣15萬元）。

Since announcing her retirement from Hong Kong’s show business last year, Mak has been working as a business consultant for McKinsey & Company, one of the world’s top management consulting firms. Media speculate that her monthly salary is more than HK$40,000 (NT$150,000).

根據《東網》報導，據傳麥明詩今年三月出席導演葉念琛生日會時，主動向TVB高層提出有意重返演藝圈。

While attending the birthday party of HK director Patrick Kong in March this year, however, she reportedly told tell a TVB executive that she intended to return to the show business.

對此，麥昨(5)日於個人IG透過現時動態否認回巢消息，且覺得目前工作「充實有意義」，希望大家給予空間，不要影響到公司和同事。

In response to media inquiries, Mak posted a story to Instagram on Friday, denying rumors of an eventual comeback. She said that her current work is meaningful and called for people to give her some privacy and not affect her company and colleagues.

她無奈表示，「每天忙著工作根本沒時間打扮，連頭髮都沒時間梳，批評打扮也沒有意義。」

Mak concluded, “I was so busy with work that I didn’t have time to dress up,” adding that “I didn’t even have time to brush my hair, and it was pointless to criticize the way I dressed.”