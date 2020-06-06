Taiwan gorgeous wild hot springs blow foreigners’ mind!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — YouTuber Jimmy recently released a series of videos about foreign backpackers traveling across Taiwan.

On May 20, he released a video in which he brought three backpackers from Canada, Germany and the United States to explore the “Taigang Hot Springs” hidden in the mountains of Jianshi Township, Hsinchu County.

To begin with, they visited the Neiwan Old Street, a top destination to experience Hakka culture. The Old Street is full of shops and stalls selling a variety of Taiwanese and traditional Hakka food such as ginger lily-flavored glutinous rice dumpling, sausages, Lei cha, Ramune marbles soda, and more.

One of the backpackers Diego, from Canada, tried the traditional Hakka rice dumplings for the first time and found the salinity just right and the cuisine has won his heart completely.

Another backpacker Maxim from Germany is deeply interested in Taiwanese soda. He asked: “Do you Taiwanese collect these marbles? Jimmy said excitedly that, yes, I did collect marbles when I was a kid.”

After filling their stomach, the group drove on towards one of the most remote villages in Taiwan — Smangus. Passing by the Xiuluan tribe on the way, Jimmy decided to take the foreigners to seek the wild hot springs hidden in the mountains and experience the charm of Taiwanese hot springs.

The 3.2-km Taigang hot springs trail takes roughly a 2-hour walk for a round-trip. They passed through the bamboo forest and had gone upstream for 20 minutes until they reached the destination.

However, there was also a shocking tragedy along the way. When American backpacker Danny was trekking down the stream and his most cherished “Taiwan souvenir” was washed away by the water. His reactions made his friends burst with laughter.

After arriving at the gorgeous hots springs, they immediately jumped into the water to relieve the fatigue of the trip, and everyone exclaimed, “It’s really great here! Taiwan got the number one hot spring.”

Let’ s check out the video to go on the adventure with these backpackers!

