Official count shows Han recall vote has passed threshold

KAOHSIUNG (CNA) — Official results from the Kaohsiung City Election Commission on Saturday showed votes to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) passed the threshold of 25 percent of eligible voters while also exceeding the number of votes against.

Polling stations closed at 4 p.m. and as of 5:12 p.m., the vote was 601,412 in favor of recall and 16,709 against, according to vote tallies from the election commission.

Critically, the number of ballots in favor have passed 574,996, the legal threshold representing 25 percent of Kaohsiung’s eligible voters.

For the recall motion to pass, at least 25 percent of the eligible voters — 574,996 — must vote in favor of a recall and the number of people voting for the measure must exceed the number that vote against it.

While the results are still being tallied, votes against recall are lagging far behind votes in favor, virtually assuring that the motion to recall the mayor and former Kuomintang presidential candidate will pass.

If final results show the recall campaign has indeed succeeded, Han would become the first leader of a special municipality in Taiwan to be recalled from office, just a year and a half after he won 53.8 percent of the votes, clinching a shock election victory in Kaohsiung, a traditional stronghold of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.