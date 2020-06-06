Regaining power in Kaohsiung hard for KMT: Taitung Magistrate

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The successful recall of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo yu (韓國瑜) means that it will be much more difficult for the opposition Kuomingtang (KMT) to ever grab power in Kaoshiung, Taitung Magistrate Yao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) said on Saturday.

The KMT member told Chinese-language media that “the result of the recall vote not only means that most residents have not been satisfied with the mayor’s actions since the presidential election despite his efforts, including leveling roads, improving lighting, and cleaning ditches.”

Yao added that the removal of Han is another major defeat for the KMT after the 2020 presidential election. It also means that it would be much harder for KMT to ever regain the local power in Kaohsiung, she said.