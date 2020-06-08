KMT to announce next steps following Kaohsiung mayor recall

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kuomintang (KMT) chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) announced on Sunday that the opposition party will hold its Central Standing Committee meetings in Kaohsiung until the by-election.

The announcement came in response to the recall of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) recall and suicide of Kaohsiung Council Speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源) a day earlier.

Chiang will head to Kaohsiung on Wednesday, June 10 to attend Hsu’s funeral, as well as to conduct the weekly Central Standing Committee meeting to discuss the opposition KMT’s next steps.

The decision to move the meetings to Kaohsiung, for the time being, is reportedly to show supporters that the KMT value the city’s roots and development as well as to listen to the citizens’ thoughts on the future direction of the city

Following Han’s recall, the KMT currently has two strategies towards securing the mayoral position in the by-election — a mid/long-term strategy and a short-term one.

According to local Chinese-language media, the opposition party aims to find new blood in Kaohsiung on the mid to long term, with KMT secretary-general Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍) reportedly claiming they already have someone in mind, but still need time to deliberate.

Another short-term strategy is to stall the by-election by initiating a legal challenge against the recall results in order for KMT’s hopefuls to have time to transfer their household registration to Kaohsiung, making them potential candidates.