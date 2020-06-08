Tigerair Taiwan to fly offshore flights to Penghu in July

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Tigerair Taiwan (台灣虎航), a China Airlines’ subsidiary, is expected to launch various domestic routes to Penghu Airport in July, according to Mandarin Airlines (華信航空), an affiliate to the same parent company.

Mandarin Airlines will lease the aircraft from Tigerair to operate three to four domestic flights per day to Penghu and Kinmen Islands with the aim of meeting the increased demand for offshore flights, the company said on Sunday.

The flights are expected to depart from Taipei Songshan Airport, Taichung Airport and Kaohsiung Airport in July at the earliest, Mandarin Airlines told local media.

This is the first time that Tigerair has covered domestic routes since its inception in 2014. The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA, 交通部民用航空局), however, said it hasn’t received any application from Mandarin Airlines yet.

Once CAA receives official documents, the aircraft will need to be approved by aviation authorities, the CAA said.

If the crew from Mandarin Airlines has never operated a Tigerair aircraft before, they will need to undergo training and preparation too, the CAA added.