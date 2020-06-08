Travelers violate new policies on first day of eased restrictions

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) should remind travelers to wear a face mask when entering a station or boarding a train, Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said Sunday as eased face masks restrictions took effect across Taiwan.

Various passengers reportedly took off their masks without maintaining a proper social distance of 1.5 meters. They mistook the recent policy change to “no masks are required at all,” violating the policy regarding social distancing, the TRA added.

Passengers, who still need to have their temperatures measured when entering stations, must wear face masks at all times. They can take off their masks if they can maintain proper social distancing, the TRA continued.

Passengers can also take off their masks while enjoying their meals.

TRA stopped selling lunches on April 5 amid the coronavirus outbreak. As the pandemic subsides, TRA resumed selling lunches on June 7.

The administration is optimistic that there will be soaring demand for box lunches and is preparing more box lunches in response.

In related news, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications has also lifted restrictions on the flow of people and vehicles on national highways, as well as in national and amusement parks.

You are also allowed to enter post offices without face masks, provided that you can maintain a proper social distance.