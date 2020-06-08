大甲鎮瀾宮11日晚上起進行為期9天8夜遶境 | Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage to kick off on Thursday

【看CP學英文】大甲鎮瀾宮今(8)日宣布，今晚豎頭旗，所有參與人員明(9)日起吃素，將於11日（周四)的晚上出發，進行為期9天8夜的遶境。

The Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage, the largest annual religious procession in Taiwan, will depart on Thursday evening and return on June 20, organizers announced on Monday.

The 9-day procession, which celebrates the birthday of the sea goddess Matsu, will take the Matsu statue of Taichung’s Jenn Lann Temple on a journey throughout central Taiwan on the shoulders of worshipers.

對此中央流行疫情指揮中心指揮官陳時中回應表示，對遶境活動不限制，但仍要做好防疫。

In response to the announcement, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), said there won’t be any restrictions on the procession even though the epidemic prevention measures are still in place.

今年受到新冠肺炎疫情的影響，各廟宇只得取消遶境的活動，不過因疫情趨緩，中央流行防疫指揮中心宣布開放千人左右的遶境規模。

Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic this year, temples announced the cancellations of the annual processions in March. As the pandemic has continued to subside, the CECC allowed gatherings limited to around 1,000 people.