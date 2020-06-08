Do you like pets? Taiwan singers unveil pictures of beloved dogs

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Whether they are singers, actresses or models, Taiwanese female celebrities love to share photos of their beloved pets on social media, including Selina Jen (任家萱), Ella Chen (陳嘉樺) and Jolin Tsai (蔡依林).

Selina is especially fond of her dog Pinky who passed away last year. The Taiwanese singer and actress loves sharing memories of Pinky, recalling her poor health and the time they spent together while working in Taiwan.

In 2016, Selina divorced from her husband, Richard Chang (張承中), who reportedly said thatt he didn’t like the smell of her dog. Pinky couldn’t car less as she was often seen accompanying Selina through the painful days after the divorce. She had gone through all of her ups and downs.

Ella, another member of popular girl band S.H.E., also likes to recall her beloved dog Rose who passed away in 2007. Back then, she even launched a mini-album called “Qiang Qiang” to commemorate her beloved dog.

Jolin, a Taiwanese singer-songwriter, is also a dog lover. She is very fond of her bichon frise, named “Whoo Hoo.” Jolin’s dog has appeared on TV shows and many of her commercials. The adorable “Woo Hoo” also has a personal Instagram page due to his incredible popularity.