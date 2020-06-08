Taiwan artist feels ‘reborn’ after detox, announces new album

By Ethan Chuang, special to The China Post |
R-Chord 謝和弦 (Instagram/@chord0415)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer and actor R-chord (謝和弦) showcased his new facial tattoo of Taiwan in a post to Instagram on Sunday, celebrating 41 days of treatment for his addiction.

R-chord arrived for treatment at the Taipei Detention Center (臺北看守所) on April 27 for substance addiction; he was then transferred to the Xindian branch (新店戒治所).

He first made a post to Instagram on June 6 to express his appreciation for the correctional facilities’ aid in his path to recovery. 

(Instagram/@chord0415)

In his post, the singer claimed to be a “reborn artist”, and revealed that he had used the time to write new songs. He also announced the release of his new song “Jenny,” which he hopes fans would enjoy.   

(Instagram/@chord0415)

