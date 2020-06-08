President Tsai promotes marine exhibition on World Oceans Day

President Tsai Ing-wen posted the invitation to Facebook one day after the successful recall of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called on visitors to travel to Kaohsiung on Monday for the annual World Oceans Day (世界海洋日), one day after the successful recall of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT).

“Taiwan is surrounded by oceans that connect us to the world with infinite possibilities,” she wrote to Facebook.

“In addition to continuing to strengthen marine safety, we will enhance the diversity of the marine industry on the premise of conservation and sustainability and promote the development of a more ocean-friendly society,” she added.

The president stressed that the government is committed to promoting the development of a “sustainable ocean nation” that is “ecologically sound, safe and prosperous.”

She also invited residents in Kaohsiung to visit an exhibition held by the Ocean Affairs Council (海洋委員會) in the southern city. “Join us to learn about and explore our oceans!”