另類台灣之光！　台人投資Zoom賺翻登上美媒｜Taiwan investor makes fortune over Zoom stock surge: Bloomberg

【看CP學英文】視訊軟體Zoom近日公佈2020年第一季財報數據較去年增加170%，從眾多公司財報中脫穎而出，繳出亮眼成績單。

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) – Shares of Zoom recently reported a 170-percent increase in first-quarter revenue, leading some of the biggest names in finance and business to make a fortune.

根據《彭博社》報導，一名低調的台灣投資人10年前開始投資這間視訊軟體公司，今年受疫情影響，人們採取遠端工作模式，視訊軟體需求因此大增，而這名投資客也從中賺取不少獲利。

According to Bloomberg, however, a little-known Taiwanese investor, who started putting money in the video-conferencing software about a decade ago, has also benefited from the uptick in demand since employees worldwide started working from home.

松翰科技董事長陳賢哲早期透過名下的Digital Mobile Venture Ltd公司成為Zoom的天使投資人，據傳，以上週四股票收盤價結算，陳賢哲若今年3月底至今仍未售出股票，如今持股價值高達16億美元（約新台幣475億）。

Samuel Chen, which participated in Zoom’s early funding rounds through his Digital Mobile Venture Ltd, allegedly controls a US$1.6 billion (NT$47.5 billion) stake in the company based on last Thursday’s closing price, assuming it hasn’t sold stock since the holding was last disclosed at the end of March.

然而，考量到疫情結束後，大多數民眾會回到原本的工作崗位，不再使用視訊軟體，專家對Zoom的未來股價展望意見分歧。

Analysts tracked by Bloomberg are split on the stock’s prospects though, as that there is a risk that many people will abandon the service after the pandemic ends and they return to the workplace en masse.

隨著Zoom的人氣水漲船高，其安全防護漏洞也引起民眾疑慮，促使Zoom加強其防護措施以保護廣大使用者。

Zoom’s surging popularity has also been marred by concerns over its security practices, prompting the company to bolster protective measures for users.

台灣政府機關、部分特定非政府機關因資安疑慮，已下令禁用此視訊軟體。

Taiwan has already banned the app from all government organizations and specific non-government agencies citing cybersecurity issues.

彭博社強調，陳賢哲始終相當低調，不接受任何採訪。根據清華大學歡慶百年校慶出版的傑出校友合集，陳賢哲畢業於清大化學系，早期透過墨水生意賺錢。

Bloomberg stressed that Chen keeps a low profile and doesn’t give interviews. He received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Taiwan’s National Tsing Hua University and earned his early fortune through a business trading ink, according to a book on successful former students published to celebrate the college’s 100th anniversary.