Taiwan sees surge in domestic travel: Tourism Bureau

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Tourism Bureau (觀光局) under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC, 交通部) unveiled on Monday the top ten tourism destinations in March, including Daxi Old Street (大溪老街), Shihmen Dam (石門水庫), Jiaoban Mt. Park (角板山公園) and more.

As authorities eased COVID-19 restrictions, various attractions around Taiwan also saw a surge in crowds over the weekend.

According to Chinese-language media, top tourism destinations, such as Jiufen, Shifen and Hualien’s Dongdamen Night Market, have seen more than 50 percent of the daily visitors returning and a 70 percent increase in revenue.

Leofoo Village Theme Park, an amusement park in northern Taiwan, was only visited by 1,000 people per day during the epidemic but has since then increased to a daily attendance of 6,000 visitors over the weekend.