信件被蝸牛啃光了　女一看文件立馬臉色大變｜Taiwanese shocked at ‘snails eat mail’ hilarious post

【看CP學英文】大部分的人都知道蝸牛任何東西都能吃，但從未有人看過蝸牛吃紙張，直到近日一名網友在爆廢公社上分享在信箱內發現一張被蝸牛啃的殘破不堪的保險單。

Snails are known to eat almost anything and everything they can get their “hands” on.

The idea that snails also eat paper is almost unheard of though, despite the recent claim by a Taiwanese netizen who found a “half-eaten insurance policy” in her mailbox.

她在臉書上分享與保險業務員的對話，也在文中附上被啃爛的保險單。

She posted to Facebook her conversation with an insurance worker and included a photo of the ravaged insurance policy.

網友說她在「案發現場」看到許多隻蝸牛，馬上通知保險業務員告麻煩他們再寄一份給她。她也在文中補充這就是「住在鄉下信箱在外面的困擾」。

She said that after finding several snails at the “crime scene,” she contacted the insurance worker for another copy of the policy, and said that this is the consequence of having an outdoor mailbox in the countryside.

其他網友在看到貼文後也紛紛在下面留言。有人分享蝸牛從貓飼料到魚屍體都可以吃。

After releasing her post, fellow netizens joined in, sharing their own experiences with snails. One netizen said that snails eat literally everything, ranging from cat food to fish carcass.

其他人看到貼文後笑道，之後小朋友就可以跟老師說蝸牛把作業吃掉了。也有人稱那些蝸牛吃了那麼多墨水肯定變文人了。

Others took a more lighthearted approach, cracking jokes by saying that kids now have the new excuse of saying that a snail ate their homework, and added that the snail must be a writer now after eating that much ink.