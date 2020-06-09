台灣之光！　吳青峰《太空人》專輯MV奪美國六大獎｜Wu Tsing fong’s original MV grabs 6 Telly Awards

【看CP學英文】由仙草影像製作的歌手吳青峰「太空人」MV奪得素有「美國電視奧斯卡」之稱的美國泰利獎（Telly Awards）六項大獎。

The original music video of Singer-songwriter Wu Tsing-fong, “Spaceman,” produced by Grass Jelly studio, won six major awards of the Telly Awards, receiving positive feedbacks from across Taiwan.

「泰利獎」（Telly Awards）被稱為美國廣告及電視節目最高榮耀，包括音樂錄影帶、電視節目、廣告等獎項，素有「電視奧斯卡」之稱。

The Telly Awards, known as the “Oscars of Television,” are the most prestigious awards in American advertisements and television programs, including music videos, TV programs, commercials.

「太空人」MV一舉奪下，最佳音樂錄影帶金獎、最佳導演金獎、最佳美術指導金獎；最佳視覺特效銀獎、最佳剪輯銀獎、最佳3D動畫應用銀獎等6項大獎。

The music video “Spaceman” won six awards, including Gold Awards for Television General-Music Video, Television Craft-Art Direction, and Television Craft-Art Direction, Silver Awards for Television Craft-Visual Effects, Television Craft-Editing, and Television Craft-Use of 3D Animation.

當初拍攝「太空人」MV，光是演員張鈞甯、林柏宏兩人的拍攝就花了3天3夜，仙草影像也在官方社群平台表示：「感謝吳青峰的完全信任，讓我們可以奮鬥（被導演荼毒）到交片的最後一刻。」

The video features actors Lin Bo-hong(林柏宏) and actress Janine Chang (張鈞甯) who spent three days and nights participating in the shooting of the video.

“Thanks to Wu’s complete trust, we were able to fight (and be tortured by the director) until the very last moment when the film was completed,” Grass Jelly studio posted to Facebook.