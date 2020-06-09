Wu Tsing fong’s original MV grabs 6 Telly Awards

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The original music video of singer and songwriter Wu Tsing-fong (吳青峰) “Spaceman” (太空人) produced by Grass Jelly studio (仙草影像), won six major awards of the Telly Awards, receiving positive feedbacks from across Taiwan.

The Telly Awards, known as the “Oscars of Television,” are the most prestigious awards in U.S. advertisement and television programs, including music videos, TV programs, commercials.

The music video “Spaceman” won six awards, including Gold Awards for Television General-Music Video, Television Craft-Art Direction, and Television Craft-Art Direction, Silver Awards for Television Craft-Visual Effects, Television Craft-Editing, and Television Craft-Use of 3D Animation.

The video features actors Lin Bo-hong(林柏宏) and actress Janine Chang (張鈞甯) who spent three days and nights participating in the shooting of the video.

“Thanks to Wu’s complete trust, we were able to fight (and be tortured by the director) until the very last moment when the film was completed,” Grass Jelly studio posted to Facebook.