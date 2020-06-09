Chen Chi-mai poised to become acting Kaohsiung mayor: Analyst

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Chen Tung-hao (陳東豪), a noted political commentator, called Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), “the most suitable candidate” on Monday amid reports that Cabinet (Executive Yuan) is scrambling to find the best candidate to serve as Kaohsiung’s acting mayor.

Speaking on TV program “Crucial Time” (關鍵時刻) earlier that day, the commentator stressed that authorities are running against time to find an acting mayor following the successful recall of former Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on June 6.

Asked if Chen Chi-mai’s nomination would be a conflict of interest given that he would also run for the by-election, Chen Tung-hao dismissed the question and stressed that “time-urgency is the determining factor.”

Chen Tung-hao further claimed that the only logical choice is Chen Chi-mai because the by-election must unfold within three months.

If Han decides to file a lawsuit, however, it would take between 6 months to a year to settle the legal case, meaning that the by-election won’t be necessary anymore given that more than half of the mayor’s original term in office has already been completed.

Against this backdrop, Chen Tung-hao concluded that there is a consensus among the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to let Chen Chi-mai take the wheel of Kaohsiung.