真人版古墓奇兵？　百萬美金寶藏竟在「這裡」 | ‘Fenn Treasure’ found in Rocky Mountains after 10-year search

【看CP學英文】被埋了十年、價值約一百萬美金（約新台幣2900萬）的「費恩寶藏」終於在美國洛磯山脈被挖掘出。

The “Fenn Treasure” valued at more than US$1 million (NT$29.7 million) was recently discovered in the U.S. Rocky Mountains where it was hidden ten years ago.

今年89歲的費恩（Forrest Fenn) 是個藝術品和古物收藏家，於2010年宣布在深山中埋了一箱的金子、紅寶石、綠寶石和鑽石。

Forrest Fenn, an 89-year-old collector of art and antiques, announced in 2010 that he hid a chest containing gold, rubies, emeralds and diamonds.

唯一的線索為費恩當年出版的自傳內所附的一首24行散文詩。

The man had given as only clue a poem of 24 verses published in his autobiography released the same year.

自傳出版後，有將近35萬人嘗試於洛磯山脈中尋找寶藏，也有至少五人為此不幸身亡。

Since then, more than 350,000 people adventurers have scoured the mountainous region in search of the precious stones left behind by Forrest Fenn. At least five people have died on the hunt.

然而費恩近期在自己的網頁上公布有一名幸運兒今年終於在「洛磯山脈茂密的植被中」找到寶藏的藏身處。

One of them finally discovered the treasure, as the collector revealed on his website, in the “lush vegetation” of the Rocky Mountains.

「尋寶已結束」費恩說。我恭喜那些參與尋寶的探險家，希望這個經驗可以促使他們去探索更多的新發現。

“The quest is over,” wrote the octogenarian. I congratulate the thousands of people who participated and hope they will continue to be motivated by the promise of more discoveries.

然這名新的百萬富翁不希望公布身份，連費恩也不知道找到寶藏的人到底是誰。

Forrest Fenn said he does not know the winner of this scavenger hunt for more than a decade. Whoever finally located the precious box did not want his identity to be revealed.

「他跟著我書裡的線索來到洛磯山脈森林裡，那個位在星空下和茂密的植被的地點」費恩說。

“The poem in my book led him to the precise spot [located] under a starry canopy in the lush vegetation of the Rocky Mountain forest,” Forrest Fenn said.

透過這個尋寶活動，費恩希望可以鼓勵更多人出門踏青，在經濟蕭條時能給眾人一線希望。

The American had envisioned this treasure hunt to inspire people to explore nature and to give hope to those who had suffered from the financial crisis.