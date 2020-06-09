Taiwan ranks 16th in global COVID-19 safety assessment report

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwan ranks No. 16 in the latest COVID-19 Regional Safety Assessment report, released on June 3 by UK-based think tank Deep Knowledge Group.

The main reason Taiwan dropped in nin spots in rankings in May is the loss of points in the “Healthcare Readiness” category. With only 68 points, Taiwan scored 33 points lower than the leading country, Switzerland, which received 101.

Other categories included in the safety analysis (scoring items) are “Quarantine Efficiency,” “Government Efficiency of Risk Management,” “Monitoring and Detection,” “Healthcare Readiness,” “Regional Resilience” and “Emergency Preparedness.”

Taiwan, on the other hand, excelled in the “Emergency Preparedness” category with a score of 111 points — 16 points higher than Switzerland.

Contrary to all expectations, the top 10 countries in the report are Switzerland, Germany, Israel, Singapore, Japan, Austria, China, the United States, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

The report relies on data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other public sources to provide an overview of the safety structures of each country.