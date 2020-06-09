Jay Chou rents entire bowling alley in Taipei for his beloved wife

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Mandopop king Jay Chou (周杰倫) rented an entire bowling alley located in the Shilin District, Taipei on June 3 for his wife and friends, according to Chinese-language media.

Mirror media reported that customers who attempted to enter the premises on that were turned away as Chou rented the entire Yuanshan Bowling Alley (圓山保齡球館) for NT$20,000 (US$672) in the hopes of minimizing the risk for his wife to get infected with COVID-19.

When the popular singer found out that paparazzi were filming, he reportedly went toward them and friendly said “did you guy get your pictures,” leaving the reporters impressed.

Jay’s friendly attitude was in stark contrast to his interaction with local media before he tied a knot in 2015. Chou reportedly stepped up his fight with paparazzi many times, calling them dogs and other unflattering names.

His successful marriage with Hannah Quinlivan (昆凌) has made him more friendly to the reporters, local media said.

A decade ago, Chou also rented two bowling lanes for his ex-girlfriend Join Tsai (蔡依林), local media said. Chou had self-quarantined for 14 days after returning home from a family trip with his wife, two kids, Hathaway (4) and Romeo (2).