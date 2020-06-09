Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu won’t challenge recall vote

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu said on Tuesday that he won’t challenge the result of his recall vote

“I respect the will of the people and will not file any lawsuit against the results of the recall,” he wrote to Facebook.

The political figure made the announcement amid concerns that the long and complex legal battle would end up in further damaging the image of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) in southern Taiwan.

The party’s Central Standing Committee was reportedly against this decision, hoping that the lawsuit would give the opposition party enough time to file a suitable candidate for the by-election slated by September.