遺作首播「8分鐘彩蛋」惹淚　高以翔女友：還沒有勇氣看 | Fans in tears at short film featuring Godfrey Gao

【看CP學英文】藝人高以翔去年在大陸錄製真人秀《追我吧》時不幸猝逝，享年35歲，他生前最後的遺作《怪你過分美麗》於8日正式首映播出，女友Bella也發文表示支持。

Chinese workplace drama “We Are All Alone” starring the Taiwanese-Canadian actor-model Godfrey Gao who died last year at the age of 35, has officially aired on Monday on iQIYI, a Chinese online video platform.

After the drama aired the first episodes, many fans of Gao and his girlfriend Bella Su have expressed support through the social media.

高以翔在劇中飾演精英律師莫北，除了陪伴秦嵐度過職場高壓與名利的明爭暗鬥，還有感情線的發展。

In the drama, Gao plays an elite lawyer, who accompanies his agent Qin Lan through the high pressure of her career and the struggle for fame and fortune.

Also, there is love chemistry between the two in the drama.

高以翔遺作開播，片尾還加碼放送將近8分鐘的紀念特輯，不管是讀劇本、上裝、對戲，從開拍到殺青，高以翔每一幕的笑顏總令人備感溫暖。

As the Gao’s posthumous work, the drama has an 8-minute special screening at the end of the film, showing Gao’s warm smiles when he was behind the scenes.

高以翔的女友Bella也透過限時動態PO出2人甜蜜合影，同時寫下：「以高以翔為榮，新戲今天終於要開播，雖然我可能還沒有勇氣看，但還是希望大家都可以多多支持這部戲劇。」

Before the first episode aired, Bella posted to an Instagram story Monday, saying that “I’m proud of Godfrey Gao. The new movie is finally about to air,” adding that although she may not have the courage to watch it yet, she still hopes that everyone will support this dama.

