Representative reiterates Taiwan sovereignty over Diaoyutai Islands

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), the head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan (台北駐日經濟文化代表處), reiterated on Tuesday Taiwan’s sovereignty over the much-disputed Diaoyutai Islands.

Hsieh was quoted by local Chinese-language media as saying that “the ownership of the Diaoyutai Islands belongs to Taiwan, and this will not change, nor will it change on account of a different name.”

The representative also expressed his objection to the changing of the current status regarding the disputed islands known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan, the Diaoyu Islands in the People’s Republic of China, and Diaoyutai Islands in Taiwan.

The statement comes after the City Council of Ishigaki-shi in Japan held a meeting earlier that day to call for a name change for uninhabited islands to be put to vote on June 22.

Hsieh emphasized that he has informed Japan authorities twice through the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (日台交流協會) that Taiwan’s position has remained unchanged, regardless of the islands’ official name.

Hsieh added that the issue is not that “critical” at the moment as it’s not a decision made by the central government of Japan.