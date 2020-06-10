香港「這高官」指責台灣　煽動反送中抗議｜HK security chief says Taiwan, U.S. interfered in anti-government movement

【看CP學英文】香港保安局局長李家超近日於南華早報訪問中指稱，台灣與美國在香港反送中事件擔任要角，試圖煽動香港反政府運動。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Hong Kong security chief blamed Taiwan and the United States for fanning the flames of the Hong Kong protests, in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post.

週三適逢香港反送中運動一週年，李家超也在訪談中表示，香港示威者似乎缺乏裝備，質疑背後金錢來源已經流失。

In an interview published on Wednesday on the first anniversary of the mass movement against the now-withdrawn extradition bill, John Lee Ka-chiu (李家超) questioned whether the movement was losing sources of funding as “activists lacked new equipment.”

李家超表示，「當然，整個抗議運動就發生在台灣（總統）選舉期間。因此，這段期間有外部勢力干預，我想我們都看得到。」

“The whole protests happened during the Taiwan [presidential] election. So there is interference by external forces during the hostile months [of protests] and I think we can see that,” Lee told the Hong Kong media.

然而他並未在訪談中明確指出台灣和美國官方是如何煽動抗議，也沒有提出是否提供資金給抗議者。

He didn’t elaborate, however, on how Taiwan and U.S. authorities had fueled the protests and whether they were involved in funding.

李家超認為台灣與美國的干預「絕對」影響了反政府運動的方向。

Still, Lee considers that the meddling from the U.S. and Taiwan had “definitely” altered the course of the anti-government movement.