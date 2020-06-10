Daniel Radcliffe responds to J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans tweets

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Daniel Radcliffe spoke up on Monday against J.K. Rowling’s recent anti-trans tweets in a statement on The Trevor Project, stating that “transgender women are women.”

Last week, J.K. Rowling, author of the renowned Harry Potter series, mocked the title of a Devex.com article: “Creating a More Equal Post-COVID-19 World for People Who Menstruate.” Rowling tweeted “’People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Many fans were disappointed at Rowling’s continued denial of transgender women, which follows a long history of Rowling’s critical commentary regarding sex.

Following this tweet, Daniel Radcliffe stated that “transgender women are women”, and added “any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people.”

The comment was also seen as offensive in Taiwan where LGBT Rights are regarded as one of the most progressive in Asia. In August 2013, Taiwan passed the first transgender marriage, and later in January 2018, announced a third gender option on identification documents, in support of those who many identify as gender-fluid or non-binary.