‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2’ to hit Taiwan screens in fall 2022

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The sequel of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”（蜘蛛人：新宇宙), an Oscars award-winning animated film, is underway, Sony announced Monday.

Spearheaded by Sony Imageworks lead animator, Nick Kondo posted to Twitter on Monday, saying that the film is being pushed back from its original release date on April 8, 2022, to Oct. 7, 2022, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

First day on the job! pic.twitter.com/qfqcCAi9wF — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) June 8, 2020

The film released in 2018 had a global grossing of US$375 million (NT$11 billion), and Taiwan’s box office brought in US$1.5 million (NT$45 million). Due to its widespread success, the plan for the sequel of the animated film was announced in November 2019.

The first installment of the series was based on a 2014-2015 comic book storyline published by Marvel Comics（漫威漫畫), that unites multiple versions of Spider-Man from alternate universes together in the fight against Morlun and his family, the Inheritors.

Sony hasn’t given any clue whatsoever about the upcoming installment. However, many of the cast are expected to return, including Shameik Moore who voices Miles Morales the main character of the film.